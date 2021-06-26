Report: Clippers' Chauncey Billups Will Land Trail Blazers Head Coach Job

Last offseason, former NBA standout Chauncey Billups was looking to get into the coaching game. Typically, former players start by taking on a job as an assistant under another veteran head coach's staff, but Billups was already garnering head coaching interest right out of the gate.

In the end, Billups took the traditional route. As the Los Angeles Clippers hired one of Doc Rivers' top assistants to take over his job, the replacement Ty Lue decided to bring Billups into the picture to help him run the Clippers.

Following a disappointing showing in the bubble last year, the Clippers had a lot to prove this season. With the new coaching staff in place, Los Angeles clinched the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a record of 47-25.

Billups and Lue helped coach the Clippers past the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs. Although the series went to seven games, the Clippers advanced. The second-round series against the Utah Jazz went another six games before the Clippers pulled off the upset and knocked them out of the postseason early.

At that point, Billups was once again garnering heavy interest in the head coaching market. One team that had its eyes on Billups from the jump was the Portland Trail Blazers, who moved on from Terry Stotts not too long after they failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs this postseason.

Although Portland interviewed and considered many candidates, the search ultimately came down to three candidates. One of them being Billups, and the other two being San Antonio's Becky Hammon and Brooklyn's Mike D'Antoni.

Every candidate got a fair shake, but Billups will land the job.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Blazers will soon make it official that Billups will become the organization's next head coach. Now, it will be interesting to see what happens next in Portland as the team's top two stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, have been in their fair share of trade rumors already this offseason.