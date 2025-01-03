NBA News: Ex 76ers Star Makes Major Statement After Miami Heat Loss
The NBA has seen its fair share of Jimmy Butler trade sagas. The Philadelphia 76ers benefitted from one back in 2018 when the All-Star forward worked on pushing his way out of Minnesota.
Fast forward to 2025, and Butler seems ready for another trade.
Following a loss against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, Butler got incredibly honest at the podium about where he’s at mentally at this stage in the season.
He likes Miami—but doesn’t seem to see a future with the Heat.
“I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball,” Butler told reporters. “Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon, but I want to get my joy back. I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to someone dominant, I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win. Right now, I’m not doing that.”
When asked if he could get his joy back with the Heat, Butler made one thing clear.
“Probably not.”
Since the 2024 offseason, Butler has been in the NBA trade rumor mill as he didn’t reach an extension with the Miami Heat. Prior to the Sixers’ decision to lure in Paul George, a Butler reunion was discussed briefly, according to reports.
The six-time NBA All-Star started the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Heat. At first, the situation seemed fine, but it’s reaching a point of no return.
Over the past month, many reports have suggested that Butler is open to a trade, even though he intends to test free agency in the offseason. It seemed the Heat were open to listening to offers but weren’t in a position to actively shop Butler around.
Thursday’s postgame statement from the All-Star could quickly change Miami’s plans and timeline.
The Heat are 17-15, sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference. As they remain relevant in the playoff picture, it’s in their best interest to resolve the Butler saga sooner rather than later.
Last season, Butler proved he can still hoop at an All-Star level. In 60 games, Butler averaged 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 41 percent from deep.
This year, Butler averaged 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 21 games. His production took a noticeable dip throughout December, as he produced just 17 points in seven games. Butler missed six games throughout the past month.
What’s next? The league will be waiting impatiently to find out. Butler seems to be the next headliner in a blockbuster deal and suggests a potential move could happen soon.