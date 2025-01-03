All 76ers

NBA News: Ex 76ers Star Makes Major Statement After Miami Heat Loss

Former 76ers star Jimmy Butler seems ready to move on from the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) hugs Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) on the court after a 76ers victory in a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) hugs Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) on the court after a 76ers victory in a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA has seen its fair share of Jimmy Butler trade sagas. The Philadelphia 76ers benefitted from one back in 2018 when the All-Star forward worked on pushing his way out of Minnesota.

Fast forward to 2025, and Butler seems ready for another trade.

Following a loss against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, Butler got incredibly honest at the podium about where he’s at mentally at this stage in the season.

He likes Miami—but doesn’t seem to see a future with the Heat.

“I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball,” Butler told reporters. “Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon, but I want to get my joy back. I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to someone dominant, I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win. Right now, I’m not doing that.”

When asked if he could get his joy back with the Heat, Butler made one thing clear.

“Probably not.”

Since the 2024 offseason, Butler has been in the NBA trade rumor mill as he didn’t reach an extension with the Miami Heat. Prior to the Sixers’ decision to lure in Paul George, a Butler reunion was discussed briefly, according to reports.

The six-time NBA All-Star started the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Heat. At first, the situation seemed fine, but it’s reaching a point of no return.

Over the past month, many reports have suggested that Butler is open to a trade, even though he intends to test free agency in the offseason. It seemed the Heat were open to listening to offers but weren’t in a position to actively shop Butler around.

Jimmy Butler facing the 76er
Nov 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) protects the basketball from Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Thursday’s postgame statement from the All-Star could quickly change Miami’s plans and timeline.

The Heat are 17-15, sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference. As they remain relevant in the playoff picture, it’s in their best interest to resolve the Butler saga sooner rather than later.

Last season, Butler proved he can still hoop at an All-Star level. In 60 games, Butler averaged 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 41 percent from deep.

This year, Butler averaged 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 21 games. His production took a noticeable dip throughout December, as he produced just 17 points in seven games. Butler missed six games throughout the past month.

What’s next? The league will be waiting impatiently to find out. Butler seems to be the next headliner in a blockbuster deal and suggests a potential move could happen soon.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News