NBA News: Ex 76ers Star Officially Suspended Amid Trade Rumors
Many around the NBA expect former Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler to be moved ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
As the saga plays out for Butler and the Miami Heat, there’s been a recent development in the situation as Butler was reportedly on pace to be suspended by the Heat.
According to an official press release, the Heat confirmed on Wednesday night that will be the case.
“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee,” the Heat announced on X.
The last time Butler played for the Heat was on January 2. He checked in for 26 minutes to take on the Indiana Pacers. Butler scored just nine points for the second matchup in a row.
Ahead of the January 4 matchup against the Utah Jazz, the Heat announced that Butler would be suspended for seven games.
During Butler’s time away, the Heat accomplished a record of 3-4.
Ahead of the Heat’s January 17 game against the Denver Nuggets, Butler was reinstated. He checked in for 33 minutes against the Nuggets. In the 20-point loss, Butler scored 18 points.
The Heat star ended up appearing in the next two games. Butler played fewer than 30 minutes in both matchups despite starting. He produced eight points, seven assists, and three rebounds in the 21-point win over the San Antonio Spurs.
In the nine-point loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, Butler posted 13 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.
On Thursday, the Heat will pay a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks. Two nights later, the Heat will take on the Brooklyn Nets on the road. Butler will not be a part of the action for either matchup, as his suspension takes place immediately.
It’s unclear if Butler will return to play for the Heat again or not, but the Butler trade rumors are expected to continue until something happens or the deadline goes into effect.
Although the Sixers reportedly had interest in a reunion over the summer, they are not expected to be in on the Butler sweepstakes this time around.
At this point, it seems the Phoenix Suns are the favorites to land Butler. With the Suns striking a deal with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night to acquire draft ammo, many saw that as step one to Phoenix’s master plan to acquire Butler from the Heat.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News