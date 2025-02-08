NBA News: Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Lands With LA Clippers
Back at the 2022 trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a blockbuster move by trading Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets. Three years later, the former No. 1 pick finds himself on the move again.
As is customary every season, players hit the buyout market following the trade deadline. In the final year of his contract, Simmons and the Nets finally decided to part ways. While he hasn't played like his All-Star days of the past, he was seen as somone who could garner interest from contending teams around the league.
On Saturday morning, reports surfaced that Simmons officially hit the free agent market following a buyout. Not long after, there was developments of where he is going to end up. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Simmons intends to sign with the LA Clippers upon clearing waivers.
This move is a bit ironic for the former Sixers star. He'll now be playing alongside James Harden, the player he was traded for around this time three years ago. Simmons will now look to bring his defense and versatility to a Clippers team looking to compete in the Western Conference.
Prior to being bought out, Simmons played in 33 games for the Nets this season. In that time, he averaged 6.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 6.9 APG on 54.7% shooting from the field. On the Clippers, Simmons will likely slot in to their second unit as a point guard or small-ball center options.
Simmons is now the latest addition the Clippers have made ahead of the playoff push. Among their other notable additions were acquiring Bogdan Bogdanovic, Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills.