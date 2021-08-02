NBA News: Former Raptors Star Kyle Lowry Will Join Miami Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to Kyle Lowry ever since the Toronto Raptors started fielding calls to potentially trade the former Villanova standout. As the Sixers could've used a veteran ball-handler of his stature for their playoff push last season, the Sixers remained in the Lowry sweepstakes all the way down to the wire last spring.

But they never landed him. Neither did the Los Angeles Lakers or the Miami Heat, who also made a hard push for Lowry. As the offseason began, the Sixers, Lakers, and Heat were all expected to have interest in Lowry as the veteran point guard was set to become a free agent.

Once the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook, it became clear they were out on Lowry. The Sixers, Heat, and the New Orleans Pelicans were frequently linked to Lowry, but it was becoming clear Philly was a long shot because of Lowry's expensive contract desires.

At this point, it's clear where Lowry's headed. Over the last couple of days, all signs were pointing towards Lowry joining the Heat. As NBA free agency opened up on Monday evening, Lowry he's Miami bound.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Heat and the Raptors will collaborate on a sign-and-trade deal that will route Lowry to South Beach on a three-year contract. While the contract numbers are currently unclear, it's been reported in the past that Lowry was seeking a three-year deal worth $90 million.

Soon, Lowry will join his fourth franchise in his first change of scenery in nearly ten seasons. The Raptors star joins the Heat following an impressive final season in Toronto when he averaged 17 points per game while knocking down 40-percent of his three-pointers.