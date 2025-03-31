NBA News: Former Sixers Forward Inks Deal With Knicks
Over the past few years, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a revolving door of role players to pair alongside their core of stars. Among those to have a stint with the team was P.J. Tucker, who is keeping his career live deep into his 30s.
Two years removed from winning a title with the Milwaukee Bucks, Tucker signed with the Sixers in the summer of 2022. He'd play just one full season with the franchise, averaging 3.5 PPG and 3.9 RPG across 75 matchups.
At the start of last season, Tucker saw his time in Philly come to an end. He, alongside James Harden, was dealt to the LA Clippers. This situation didn't pan out for the journeyman forward, as he was banished to the end of the bench and rarely saw playing time.
Tucker was on the move again this season, getting moved in the multi-team deal that landed Jimmy Butler on the Golden State Warriors. He was then bought out, allowing him to test the market.
Despite getting ready to turn 40, Tucker managed to find a home in the NBA. Following a pair of 10-day contracts, the New York Knicks have offered him a multi-year deal. According to insider Shams Charania, Tucker is signed through this season and has a team option for 2026.
Tucker will now attempt to provide championship and veteran experience to a team looking to contend in the Eastern Conference. As the regular season comes to a close, the Knicks find themselves in third place with a 47-27 record.