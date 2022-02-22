NBA News: Jevon Carter Plans to Join Milwaukee Bucks

As the Philadelphia 76ers plan to get involved in the buyout market ahead of their playoff push, they are expected to eye up some potential additions at the center position and in the backcourt.

When the Toronto Raptors traded veteran guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs, the former Miami Heat standout was expected to reach a buyout. While Dragic was bought out, the Sixers weren’t rumored to be in the market for the veteran’s services.

On Monday, Dragic signed with the Brooklyn Nets, as they look to bolster their roster ahead of their playoff push after making a blockbuster trade with the Sixers and landing three more prospects in Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.

Since the Nets added Dragic, they had to make room on the roster. Therefore, the Nets waived the 26-year-old former second-round pick Jevon Carter to make the Dragic signing possible.

Carter, a former Memphis Grizzlies draft pick, spent one season in Memphis and two seasons with the Phoenix Suns. After appearing in 60 games for the Suns last year, he was moved to Brooklyn via trade over the offseason.

Along with the draft rights to Day’Ron Sharpe, Carter was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that landed Phoenix former Sixers guard Landry Shamet. After appearing in 46 games for the Nets this year, Carter hit the waiver wire.

Now, he’s expected to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This season, Carter averaged 12 minutes off the bench for the Nets. During that time, he put up 3.6 points per game while shooting 33-percent from the field and 33 percent from three.

While Carter might’ve been a targeted prospect for the Sixers as they could use some help with ball-handling off the bench, the former Nets guard will now land with another Eastern Conference contender as he’s reportedly Milwaukee-bound.

