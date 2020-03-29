All76ers
NBA News: Knicks Owner James Dolan is the Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19

Justin Grasso

The coronavirus pandemic has been ramping up over the last couple of months in the United States. At first, it seemed to only be a major issue out on the West Coast. In little time, however, the virus affected the country as a whole and continues to hit us as we look for ways to try and prevent it from growing worse each and every day.

A major wakeup call to American citizens was sports disappearing. No, seriously, when sports disappeared, many admitted that they might not have been taking the virus too seriously. Once the NBA shut down and other major leagues followed, though, it became quite clear that this is no common flu. The COVID-19 pandemic is very dangerous, and the NBA continues to show that.

At first, there was only one person in the NBA to test positive for COVID-19. That first positive result was enough for the league to be suspended indefinitely. The following morning, another player tested positive, which led to all NBA organizations looking for ways to get their players, coaches, and essential staff tested.

Since that first positive test the NBA has seen, there has been a handful of COVID-19 cases discovered within the league. Before this past Saturday night, there were 14 known confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the NBA's circle. Then New York Knicks owner James Dolan became No. 15 as his results came back positive this weekend.

A Statement From the Knicks

"The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations."

The good news is that Dolan and a number of other COVID-19-positive NBA members are doing well and not having symptoms. The bad news is that new cases around the league seem to be popping up quite often, which is a clear sign of just how contagious this virus can be. As much as the country wants basketball, and other sports back, the growing cases of the illness around the NBA proves it could be a while before sports are back.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twiter: @JGrasso_

