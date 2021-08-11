NBA News: Former Lakers Guard Dennis Schroder Lands With Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers landed themselves a solid guard with tremendous upside last offseason in Dennis Schroder. After dealing Danny Green and the draft rights to first-round pick Jaden McDaniels, the Lakers picked up the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

While the Lakers were far from the powerhouse they were a season ago when they won the NBA Finals in 2020, Schroder was having himself a solid first season in LA. Starting and playing in 61 games, Schroder averaged 15 points and five assists while shooting 44-percent from the field.

Los Angeles' front office liked what they saw out of Schroder and wanted to lock him down long-term as he was set to become a free agent this offseason. With a notable extension worth over $80 million on the table, Schroder turned the Lakers down and took a significant gamble on himself.

Judging based on how this offseason has gone for the now-former Lakers guard, Schroder's decision to gamble isn't paying off how he thought it would. When free agency began last Monday, several guards landed notable deals. Schroder didn't happen to be one of them.

It took over a week for Schroder to find his next landing spot. On Tuesday night, the veteran guard announced on Instagram that he'd be playing as a member of the Boston Celtics next season, joining the Atlantic Division where he'll face the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and the New York Knicks several times next year.

While Schroder found his next destination, he isn't expected to be in Boston long-term. Well, not right now, at least. Unlike other notable guards, Schroder inked a one-year deal with the Celtics this week. His salary is expected to be nearly $6 million for the season.

After turning down such a lucrative extension offer from the Lakers, Schroder is now once again heading into a critical season with the Celtics as this year could make or break his next deal.

