NBA News: Major Statement Dropped About Upcoming Offseason
Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers will have the ability to make some notable changes to their roster. While they’ll have the green light to do so, it doesn’t mean they are guaranteed to shake things up.
This summer could be a wild one in the NBA. According to ESPN’s NBA Insider Shams Charania, executives across the league seem to believe the NBA will see some major changes, whether it’s through the trade market or free agency.
On a recent ESPN appearance, Charania dropped a major statement on the upcoming offseason:
“This is the most, I think, anticipation team executives have had over an offseason. I think this is going to be the craziest offseason—I don’t want to say of all time, we just came off of a trade deadline that was the craziest of all time—I think this offseason might be the most craziest ever. What you have right now is the parity of the league, it’s so thin right now. You might be winning a championship, or you might be falling into the lottery. The ability to go out there and improve your team and get them to a championship level, I think that’s on the minds of everyone in the league. How do you elevate your team?”
Will the Philadelphia 76ers Get Involved in the Madness?
Every update surrounding the Sixers and the 2025 NBA Draft sounds the same: The draft really starts when the 76ers go on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick.
Eveybody knows that Cooper Flagg out of Duke will land will the Dallas Mavericks No. 1 overall. While there were some questions about the San Antonio Spurs at No. 2, it’s become clear they are comfortable with adding another guard by picking up Dylan Harper.
The Sixers are rumored to have interest in Ace Bailey at No. 3, but there have been rumblings about them liking other prospects further down the board, signaling a potential opening to trade down.
Perhaps the same executives fed the public the assumption that the Sixers would be players in the market for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. At this point, that has been strongly debunked by multiple reports.
The Sixers have the contracts and star power to pull off something big. The No. 3 pick is also a valuable asset. The fact that Daryl Morey has been a star hunter for his entire executive career suggests the Sixers might be players in an active offseason with major turnover across the league.
So far, nothing has suggested that history will repeat itself with Morey. A lot can change in the coming weeks, putting the Sixers in a different boat by late June/early July, but they might just sit this one out and focus on under-the-radar moves to improve the supporting cast, while adding a high-upside rookie to the mix with the third pick.