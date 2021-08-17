NBA News: Smart Lands Four-Year Extension With Boston Celtics

After some speculation has gone around hinting at the idea of the Boston Celtics potentially moving on from veteran guard Marcus Smart, the Cs front office completely throws that idea out as they reached a new extension with the former first-round draft selection.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Smart and the Celtics have agreed to a four-year extension, worth a little over $77 million. Per Charania, the deal is fully guaranteed and will keep Smart in a Celtics uniform through the 2025-2026 season.

Smart, who's been with the Celtics since the beginning of his career, entered the NBA ahead of the 2014-2015 season. Coming out of Oklahoma State, Smart was one of the top players in the NBA Draft after he spent two seasons with the Cowboys.

When he entered the draft, Smart became the sixth-overall pick by the Celtics. During his rookie season, Smart started in 38 of 67 games. Averaging roughly 27 minutes on the floor, the rookie guard put up seven points per game while hitting on 37-percent of his shots from the field. He earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team following the 2014-2015 NBA season.

Over the next six seasons, Smart would primarily come off the bench for the Celtics. Although he's started a little more than 50-percent of his career games, Smart had become Boston's anchor off the bench up until last season when he started in all but three of the 48 games he appeared in.

Whether Smart will remain a starter or be a key player coming off the bench next season and beyond is unclear. Either way, the Celtics will find a way to keep the veteran guard involved as he's reliable on the offensive end and especially on the defensive end on the floor.

