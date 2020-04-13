On March 11th, 2020, there were six NBA games slated to play. Only four actually tipped off and completed -- the Heat versus the Hornets, the Nuggets versus the Mavericks, the Knicks versus the Hawks, and the Pistons versus the 76ers.

While those four matchups concluded, the delay of Utah versus Oklahoma City game prevented a Kings versus Pelicans match from happening. As it turned out, a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 just seconds before the Jazz and the Thunder were going to tip-off.

After hearing the results of the testing, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wasted no time calling it quits on the 2019-20 season for the time being. In a matter of seconds, the NBA season was suspended, and many thought that was the worst-case scenario for the season. However, Dallas Mavericks' head coach Rich Carlisle called the series of events a 'blessing in disguise,' on Monday, according to Dallas Basketball's Mike Fisher.

"In some ways, maybe it's the best thing that could've happened to us as a league (and) as a country,'' Carlisle told 105.3 The Fan's 'Shan & RJ.' "Things got very real very quickly. That night, Adam Silver took the lead and suspended our season indefinitely. Had we continued to play another game or two, the way this thing ended up, the world could be pointed in a different place right now. So, some things maybe turn out to be a blessing.''

By no means was it good for Rudy Gobert to come down with a case of COVID-19, but the results of his test started a country-wide trend, which led to all sports leagues doing the right thing and shutting down for now. At the time, Gobert wasn't the only player in the NBA with the coronavirus -- but he was the only one who was known to have it.

Eventually, more cases came about over the course of a couple of weeks. The Philadelphia 76ers, specifically, had three known cases within the organization after the team got tested.

Had the NBA remained in business, COVID-19 cases would've likely skyrocketed. However, the suspension essentially flattened the curve. The situation is highly unfortunate, but the Mavericks' head coach hit the nail right on the head with his assessment.

