NBA News: Latest Meeting Leaves Owners Hopeful Season Will Resume Before July

The NBA is now going on one week since the commissioner Adam Silver pulled the plug on the season momentarily. Once multiple members of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA started a massive trend in sports by suspending the season.

Since then, it has been a domino effect for all major sports leagues across the board. And as the country's pandemic grows worse, so do the chances of the NBA returning anytime soon. Last Thursday, team owners partook in an emergency conference call.

A majority of team governors were pushing for at least a 30-day hiatus so teams can quarantine and get tested accordingly. Fortunately, Adam Silver obliged and confirmed the NBA would take at least a month-long break.

Since then, there hasn't been any positive progress. With positive COVID-19 results within the country and the NBA increasing, it's becoming more likely that 30-day mark will just be an evaluation period to see how much longer the league will have to remain suspended, as opposed to a date that will allow teams to resume play.

In order to catch up with what's going on, and to come up with new ideas, the NBA once again held a Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday, as expected. And to no one's surprise, the NBA doesn't seem to be returning anytime soon.

After a discussion with the ex-US Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, NBA owners are just left with "hope" that the league could resume before July, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Over the weekend, reports indicated that a mid-June startup could potentially be in play, but all anybody can do at this point is use wishful thinking.

The positive news to come away with after this conference is the fact that the NBA isn't looking to call the season off. While it didn't seem likely, it could've very well been a possibility. However, they are just looking for alternative options at the moment, such as playing without fans in attendance and holding games in different arenas that have availability throughout the summer. No plan is confirmed right now, but it looks like the association is doing all they can to continue the 2019-2020 schedule when possible.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_