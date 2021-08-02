NBA News: Miami Heat Expected to Extend Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat are making some critical moves this offseason. Throughout last season, the Heat, like the Philadelphia 76ers, have been star hunting. As Miami was one of a few teams in the James Harden sweepstakes, they came up short as the Houston Rockets sent Harden packing to Brooklyn.

After missing out on Harden, the Heat pivoted to another target in Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry. Although the Sixers, Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers made a hard push for Lowry at the 2021 trade deadline, the Raptors kept the veteran guard.

However, Lowry's days in Toronto are finished. As the 35-year-old guard is ready to land in a situation where he has a chance at competing for a championship as early as next year, Lowry has several teams interested in his services.

While the Sixers were expected to be in on the Lowry sweepstakes, it seems there will be a two-team race between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Heat, which Miami is expected to win when free agency opens up on Monday night.

Landing Lowry will be a critical move for the Heat, but they aren't going to stop making big moves right then and there. In addition to being the favorites to bring on the All-Star point guard, the Heat are expected to also lock Jimmy Butler up for a few more seasons with an extension this offseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Heat are expected to sign Butler to "a lucrative contract extension." This offseason, Butler is eligible for a four-year extension worth approximately $181 million.

While the Heat don't necessarily have to lock Butler into the extension right away, it seems it's only a matter of time before it becomes official that the 31-year-old All-Star gets another major payday with the Heat.

And if Miami does, in fact, reel Lowry in this week, then the Heat will certainly see their championship odds increase for next season, which will more than likely convince Butler to remain with the Heat long-term.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.