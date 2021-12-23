NBA News: Nets Slowly Getting Healthier as James Harden's Back

The Brooklyn Nets have dealt with a ton of setbacks lately. As COVID-19 spread across the roster and put over ten members of the team in the NBA's health and safety protocol, Brooklyn has seen several of their games get postponed this week.

While they still have a long way to go before getting back to being fully healthy, Brooklyn received some good news on the health front on Thursday.

Brooklyn's veteran forward Paul Millsap and their All-Star guard James Harden have been cleared out of the NBA's health, and safety protocol on Thursday, Nets head coach Steve Nash revealed on Thursday, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

In addition, Nash also revealed that Jevon Carter had received clearance out of the health and safety protocol. While the return of Harden, Millsap, and Carter is a good sign for the Nets, Brooklyn is still dealing with a ton of setbacks as Nash revealed that Cam Thomas, David Duke, and Kessler Edwards are in the protocol now.

Although the Nets initially had a game scheduled for Thursday, the league decided to postpone the matchup on Wednesday as it was unclear if the Nets would have enough players healthy to meet the eight-man minimum.

With three-straight games off, the Nets are slowly but surely getting healthier ahead of their Christmas day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, making Nash believe that there shouldn't be any potential threat to push that game back.

While the Nets have been dealing with a significant amount of setbacks lately, they haven't been affected in the standings. After their last matchup against the Orlando Magic last Friday, the Nets took on just their ninth loss of the year.

As they remain put with a 21-9 record, Brooklyn continues to lead the Eastern Conference even after taking a week off. Now, they are getting healthier, putting them in a good position to continue leading the East moving forward.