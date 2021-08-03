NBA News: New Orleans Pelicans Send Lonzo Ball to Chicago Bulls

Heading into the 2021 NBA Free Agency period, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball was expected to become one of the most sought out ball-handlers next to Toronto Raptors standout guard Kyle Lowry.

Although the Pelicans could've extended a qualifying offer to Ball, making him a restricted free agent, all signs pointed towards Ball and the Pelicans parting ways one way or another this offseason.

At this point, it's confirmed Ball will no longer suit up in New Orleans. Not even one full minute into the opening of free agency, Ball was immediately linked to the one team that frequently remained interested in his services throughout the past year, the Chicago Bulls.

In a sign-and-trade, Ball will join the Bulls with a brand new four-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the deal is worth $85 million.

Although the Pelicans will part ways with their starting point guard, they won't come up empty-handed in the deal.

In return for Ball, the Pelicans will reportedly receive veterans Tomas Santoransky and Garrett Temple, along with a second-round pick, per Charania.

With Ball off the board, that erases the chances of the Sixers landing another guard they showed interest in before last year's trade deadline.

Although Ball wasn't linked to the 76ers as frequently as former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski hinted the Sixers had eyes on the 23-year-old former UCLA star heading into the deadline in March as his shooting has really improved over the last two seasons.

That won't matter much now as Ball will get a fresh start playing alongside another former UCLA standout, Zach LaVine, in Chicago.