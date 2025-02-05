NBA News: Philadelphia 76ers Trade KJ Martin to Detroit Pistons
Ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers executed their first move ahead of the trade deadline. With a little over 24 hours to go, Daryl Morey has made another alteration to the roter.
Dating back to the offseason, KJ Martin was viewed as someone who would likely be dealt in-season. Before the Sixers took on the Mavs, he was ruled out due to "trade pending." On Wednesday morning, reports surfaced of what the deal is.
Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are sending Martin and a pair of second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons. They will not be receiving anything in return in a move that gives them financial flexibility through the rest of this season. Shedding more salary now puts the Sixers in a position to target free agents on the buyout market in the coming weeks.
Martin first arrived in Philly last season as part of the James Harden trade, and now finds himself heading to an up-in-coming Pistons squad. Playing alongside one of the NBA's top playmakers in Cade Cunningham should allow him to showcase his talents and athletic ability on the offensive end.
The young forward only appeared in 24 games for the Sixers this season, as he's been sidelined since December 23rd due to injury. When on the floor, he averaged 6.4 PPG and 3.0 RPG while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.
This trade comes on the heels of Morey traded Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Quentin Grimes. Still with time to go until the deadline, there is no telling if the longtime executive is done tweaking the roster ahead of a possible playoff push.
As for the Sixers, they'll be back in action Wednesday to take on the Miami Heat in night two of a back-to-back.