NBA News: Phoenix Suns Making Major Change vs Philadelphia 76ers
The Phoenix Suns are set to pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. According to a report, the Suns are expected to make a major lineup change to test out against the Sixers as they work on getting back on track.
According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the Suns are swapping out two key starters. The veteran center Jusuf Nurkic and the multi-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal will find themselves heading to the bench in favor of the rookie Ryan Dunn and the veteran Mason Plumlee.
Not only are the Suns searching for a fresh look from the starting five and the second unit with the change, but they are reportedly looking to solve some locker room tension as well.
“Sources relayed to me that Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic will be removed from the starting lineup starting Monday at Philadelphia. In their place [the Suns] will be starting rookie Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee. Now, there is also tension in that locker room. I’m told certain players are unsure of their roles and are frustrated with how they are being used. The coaching staff, they are still trying to figure things out. This situation will be something to monitor moving forward.”
The Suns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA during the 2024-2025 NBA season so far. Through January 4, the Suns hold a record of 15-18. They are currently placed 12th in the Western Conference and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
Over the last ten games, the Suns have just three wins. While a lot of their issues this season surrounded the absence of an injured Kevin Durant, the return of the superstar forward didn’t solve all of their problems in mid-December.
Since joining the Suns, former Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has taken a hit from a production standpoint. Over his last seven seasons in Washington, Beal averaged over 20 points and even produced 30 points per game throughout two different seasons.
This year, Beal has averaged just 17 points per game after averaging 18 last season. While there are a lot of mouths to feed in Phoenix, Beal’s move to the bench is a clear sign that last summer’s blockbuster trade with Washington clearly isn’t paying off the way the Suns had hoped.
The Sixers are searching for their second-straight win against Phoenix on Monday. While Philly has been disappointing this season as well, sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-19 record, they are 7-3 over their last ten games, showing signs of getting on the right track.
The Sixers and the Suns are slated for a 7 PM ET tip on Monday night. The matchup marks the Sixers' first home game of the new year.
