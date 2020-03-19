All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA News: Sixers, Rest of the League Ordered to Shut Down Practice Facilities

Justin Grasso

When the NBA decided to shut the league down, for the time being, many questioned whether teams would be able to practice or not during the downtime. At first, the league seemed willing to allow teams to practice together as long as everybody takes proper precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since last Wednesday, however, the rules have changed a bit. After a Board of Governors meeting took place a week ago, the NBA ordered practice facilities to remain closed until the following Monday. For the Sixers, though, they were urged to self-quarantine -- so the initial practice schedule didn't exactly apply to them.

At first, the NBA was willing to allow players to form their own individual workouts at team facilities for the time being. Each player could practice by themselves on one net or one gym station. As of Thursday afternoon, though, the rules have changed again.

For the time being, all NBA facilities have been shut down, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. In a memo, which was sent out to all NBA teams on Thursday, players were encouraged to "take aggressive measures to continue to avoid contact with others and remain home as much as possible."

And while none-quarantined players have been granted permission to leave their NBA cities, the memo still preferred players to avoid traveling if they can. Since the NBA has found out that five additional players have tested positive for the coronavirus since two members of the Utah Jazz did last week, the league has changed directions with its rules during this 30-plus day hiatus.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Touches on Three Important Topics

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has spoken up on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Report: Sixers Players Tested for Coronavirus Earlier This Week

Earlier this week, the Sixers underwent tests for the coronavirus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid Called Milwaukee 'Corny' and Hoped Bucks Wouldn't Draft Him in 2014

Sixers center Joel Embiid once believed he could be drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014. Now, it's safe to say he's grateful that didn't happen.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rookie Matisse Thybulle Pokes Fun at a Care Package Sent by Sixers

Sixers' rookie Matisse Thybulle recently received a care package from his team, and decided to poke fun at what he got as his quarantine continues.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Latest Meeting Leaves Owners Hopeful Season Will Resume Before July

The NBA held another Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday. The result ended with owners hoping the league resumes before July.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Another Owners Meeting is Set in Place For This Week

When will NBA owners and governors hold their next meeting to discuss the next steps?

Justin Grasso

When NBA Season Resumes, Sixers Could End Up Playing Outside of Philly

Soon enough, the NBA will be back. When it does return, however, the Sixers could end up playing outside of the city they represent.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' All-Star Joel Embiid Sends Out a Message on His 26th Birthday

Sixers' Joel Embiid celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Sixers Cannot Practice as a Team For Quite Some Time

The Sixers and the rest of NBA are currently forbidden to practice as a team indefinitely.

Justin Grasso

NBA Allows Players to Travel Out of Market, but Sixers Will Have to Stay Put

The NBA has sent out a memo on Sunday, which told players they could leave their markets during the suspension. However, that doesn't apply to the Sixers just yet.

Justin Grasso