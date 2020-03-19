NBA News: Sixers, Rest of the League Ordered to Shut Down Practice Facilities

When the NBA decided to shut the league down, for the time being, many questioned whether teams would be able to practice or not during the downtime. At first, the league seemed willing to allow teams to practice together as long as everybody takes proper precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since last Wednesday, however, the rules have changed a bit. After a Board of Governors meeting took place a week ago, the NBA ordered practice facilities to remain closed until the following Monday. For the Sixers, though, they were urged to self-quarantine -- so the initial practice schedule didn't exactly apply to them.

At first, the NBA was willing to allow players to form their own individual workouts at team facilities for the time being. Each player could practice by themselves on one net or one gym station. As of Thursday afternoon, though, the rules have changed again.

For the time being, all NBA facilities have been shut down, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. In a memo, which was sent out to all NBA teams on Thursday, players were encouraged to "take aggressive measures to continue to avoid contact with others and remain home as much as possible."

And while none-quarantined players have been granted permission to leave their NBA cities, the memo still preferred players to avoid traveling if they can. Since the NBA has found out that five additional players have tested positive for the coronavirus since two members of the Utah Jazz did last week, the league has changed directions with its rules during this 30-plus day hiatus.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_