NBA News: Sixers Rival Cavs Take a Hit With Jarrett Allen's Injury

This past Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this season. In what started as a slow outing for the Sixers eventually turned into a comeback win in the second half.

The next night, the Sixers went on and faced the Miami Heat for the second half of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers got the night off on Saturday as they returned home to prepare for a Sunday matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

All was well for Cleveland in the bigger picture as they came out on top with an impressive 104-96 victory over the Raptors on Sunday.

But, that victory came with a tough loss. Cavaliers' starting big man Jarrett Allen has been thriving this season along with his other young teammates. Unfortunately, his successful run will be halted as he suffered a notable injury.

Allen's Diagnosis

On Sunday, Jarrett Allen checked into the Raptors matchup for ten minutes. During that time, he had six points and two rebounds.

But once he came off the court experiencing pain in his hand, Allen wasn't cleared to return to action. Instead, he was receiving a diagnosis on his finger.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Jarrett Allen has suffered a fractured finger. Per Charania, the Cavaliers center is expected to be sidelined "indefinitely."

That's a tough blow for the thriving Cavaliers, who are looking to make a push during the tail-end of the regular season to avoid any play-in scenarios.

While it seems there is a good chance Allen returns at some point this year -- it's unclear at the moment whether that will be before the postseason or not.

