Report: Stan Van Gundy Out as New Orleans Pelicans Coach

As several NBA teams search for new head coaches, the New Orleans Pelicans have joined in on the action as they've reportedly parted ways with veteran head coach Stan Van Gundy after just one season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez, the Pelicans' front office made the decision official on Tuesday morning after having several meetings with the now-former head coach throughout the weeks.

Van Gundy's departure from New Orleans doesn't come as much of a surprise. As reports from a couple of weeks ago have indicated, the head coach hasn't necessarily won over the Pelicans' locker room throughout his first season running the team, it became clear New Orleans' front office could start to look for other options.

Plus, Van Gundy’s record with the Pelicans in his first season didn’t do him any favors. Although they’re a young team, New Orleans has some very talented players on the roster. Heading into the 2020-2021 regular season, the Pelicans’ front office hoped the veteran head coach could help the young roster take their game to the next level.

Unfortunately, the Pelicans went just 31-41, failing to clinch a spot in the playoffs in his first season. Now, Van Gundy could be on the hunt for his fifth head coaching job in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will begin a search for a new head coach for the second-straight season. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans are “expected” to consider Brooklyn Nets assistants Jacque Vaughn and Ime Udoka, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, and Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd.