NBA News: T.J. McConnell Returning to Pacers

While many around the league looked at the Sixers' method of rebuilding as a bad thing, some good things came from it. Without it, multiple players would not have gotten an extended chance to show what they can do at the NBA level.

Since the "process" years, most of the fan favorites from those teams have moved on to greener pastures, one of them being point guard T.J. McConnell.

Following a four-year stint with the Sixers, the Indiana Pacers swooped in and pouched the scrappy guard. Indiana has been so impressed with his play that they decided to lock him up on a multi-year deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that McConnell is heading back to the Pacers on a three-year, 35.2 million dollar deal.

The 28-year-old is coming off the best season as a pro. He posted averages of 8.6 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.6 APG, and 1.9 SPG, all the highest marks of his career.

McConnell's journey to and in the NBA has not been easy, but he is finally getting his due. He has come a long way from having to scrap and claw his way onto a roster after going undrafted.

While McConnell might not be in Philly anymore, the fanbase will always cheer him on. His embodiment of grit and determination made him an easy player to root for.

Players like McConnell are always going to find a home in the NBA. He is an energy guy that knows his role and is great for the locker room. Indiana is making the right investment.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.