NBA Playoffs: Celtics, Heat Could Clinch Spot on Wednesday

The Eastern Conference playoff picture is quite different compared to the Western Conference. In the West, there is a clear-cut frontrunner as the Phoenix Suns have run away with the NBA's best record as they sit 61-14 on the year.

Behind the Suns are the Memphis Grizzlies, who are 8.5 games back with a 53-23 record. Meanwhile, in the East, the top teams shift night in and night out. Last Monday, the Miami Heat were on top, even when they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers.

But after the Heat took on several losses as the Sixers continued winning, Philadelphia found themselves at the top of the conference before going into their Sunday night matchup against the Phoenix Suns. After taking on a loss, the Sixers dropped to No. 4.

After a few games went their way on Monday, the Sixers entered Tuesday night's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second seed. But another loss pushed them back to fourth place on Wednesday morning.

The Sixers have a high chance of cracking the playoffs sometime soon, but they won't do it as early as Wednesday night. However, there is a scenario where an Eastern Conference team finally cracks a spot in the playoffs on Wednesday.

The Scenarios

If the Celtics can defeat the Heat on their home court on Wednesday night, then all focus would be on the Cleveland Cavaliers. If the Celtics win and the Cavaliers lose, Boston officially punches their ticket to the playoffs this season.

If Boston comes up short to the visiting Miami Heat, though, then they'll have to wait for another day to clinch. Meanwhile, the Heat could clinch a spot with a win and one of two scenarios playing out in their favor, which is a Cavaliers loss or the Toronto Raptors coming up short against the Timberwolves.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.