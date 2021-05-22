Rivers Analyzes Sixers' Matchup vs. Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal

When the 2020-2021 NBA regular season wrapped up last Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers knew where they stood in the NBA Playoffs. However, as the first seed, they weren't sure who they would play, and they wouldn't find out until Thursday.

With the NBA Play-In Tournament in place, the Sixers had four teams listed as potential opponents. The Charlotte Hornets were eliminated from playoff contention as early as Tuesday. The Boston Celtics cracked the seventh seed right after.

That narrowed the Sixers' options down to two squads; the Washington Wizards and the Indiana Pacers. After meeting for the final time this season on Thursday, the Wizards took care of business and knocked the Pacers out.

Just like that, the 76ers have their first-round opponent in the Wizards. Washington is no stranger to the Sixers. Not only did these two teams open up the 2020-2021 season facing each other, but they played against each other two more times throughout the year.

Although the Sixers faced the Wizards before Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal had them on a hot streak, head coach Doc Rivers knows exactly what his team is facing in the first round. He recently discussed what his team has to do to focus on ahead of the series start on Sunday afternoon.

“First is transition,” Rivers explained. “They’re a great transition team, and against us, they’ll probably try to be more of that would be my guess. Second is obviously those two guys. On one hand, you got (Russell Westbrook) pushing the ball up the floor, putting on a ton of pressure, and trying to be the most physical guard in the series. Then you got Bradley (Beal); he’s just a flamethrower. So, you have to deal with both. It’s not one or the other. It’s both.”

Although the Sixers did a decent job preventing Westbrook from going off in the three regular-season matchups, it was Bradley Beal who gave them tons of trouble with his offensive star power. In the season-opener, Beal scored 31 points in 35 minutes. In the next matchup, he drained a career-high of 60 points in 38 minutes.

After putting extra focus on him going into the third outing, the Sixers held Beal to just 19 points back in March. “He didn’t score 60 in the next one, so I think we did a little bit better,” Rivers explained. “He’s capable of scoring 60 in one night. That’s who he is, and he proved that to us on the first night. So, he can’t see one coverage. He’s good enough that you have to know going into a series that there are two or three coverages that he has to see.”

So, what's the key to taking care of business in the first round against the Sixers? Giving Beal different looks and preventing him from getting comfortable and going off. As for Rivers' plan for Westbrook, he wants the Sixers to take away his drives and assists. If Philly can keep those two in check, they'll have no problem advancing past the first round of the playoffs this year.

