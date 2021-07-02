NBA Playoffs: Without Antetokounmpo, Bucks Put Hawks Against the Ropes

The Eastern Conference Finals returned to Milwaukee on Thursday night as the Bucks, and the Atlanta Hawks faced off for Game 5 at the Fiserv Forum. During the previous matchup, the Trae Young-less Hawks managed to overcome Milwaukee.

In the process of taking on a stunning loss, the Bucks also lost their star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the game. As the big man went down with a knee injury, he needed to be helped up off the floor and back to the locker room.

As expected, the Bucks ruled Antetokounmpo out for the rest of the matchup as he was dealing with a hyperextended knee. Following the Game 4 defeat, the Bucks received promising news as Antetokounmpo didn't suffer any structural damage in his knee. However, his status for Game 5 was severely in doubt.

To no surprise, the Bucks played without their former MVP on Thursday night.

But the Hawks still had their injury concerns as well. Trae Young was a spectator on the sidelines for the second-straight game, and both the Hawks and the Bucks had to rely on their stars' supporting casts to get a lead in the series.

Milwaukee got off to a red-hot start in Game 5. As Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez each collected double-digit points in the first quarter, the Bucks outscored Atlanta 36-22 in the 12 minutes of action.

The Hawks managed to put on a much better performance in the second quarter, but it was barely enough to keep the game within single-digits reach. Heading into halftime, the Bucks led the charge as they were up 65-56.

Once again, Atlanta didn't have enough juice to really compete at the start of the second half. After another strong showing by Milwaukee's big man Brook Lopez, who collected 10 points in the third, the Bucks led the Hawks by 13 points before heading into the final quarter.

Milwaukee maintained its lead throughout the final minutes and picked up a Game 5 victory against the Hawks by winning 123-112. Bucks big man Brook Lopez was the unlikely MVP of the matchup as he collected a game-high of 33 points.

But Lopez wasn't a lone star. Bobby Portis, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday each had over 20 points themselves as Milwaukee's entire starting lineup stepped up as they missed their top player Antetokounmpo. Will he return by Game 6? It's unclear. But if the Bucks can play the way they did on Thursday, it'll be tough for this Atlanta team to beat them while their backs are against the ropes.