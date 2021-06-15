Report: James Harden Cleared to Play vs. Bucks

Things are starting to look up for the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant will be getting some reinforcements as the Nets prepare for their Game 5 matchup with the Bucks.

James Harden re-injured his hamstring in the opening minute of Game 1 and has missed the last three games. The former MVP was upgraded to doubtful on Tuesday morning and is now on track to make his return.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden got through shootaround with no issues and is cleared for Game 5.

This is a huge break for the Nets. Having Harden back in the lineup gives them a fighting chance against the fully-loaded Bucks' roster. The main storyline to watch will be how much Harden looks like himself after missing time.

Before suffering a hamstring injury, Harden was putting together a strong postseason campaign. Posting averages of 23.2 PPG and 8.8 APG on incredible efficiency.

Harden's playmaking adds a different element to the Nets' offense that they cannot replace when he is out. His return not only makes life easier for the supporting cast but takes playmaking pressure off of Durant as well.

With their season potentially on the line, the Nets need all the help they can get. Even if Harden is not fully himself, he can still provide a lift to this team.

We saw a similar situation to this in the first round, and things did not end well. Lakers' star Anthony Davis attempted to return from a similar injury with his team's back against the wall but couldn't play more than a quarter. The Nets will be hoping for a different result for Harden on Tuesday night.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.