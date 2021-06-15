Report: Harden Upgraded to Doubtful for Game 5 vs. Bucks

Injuries have completely derailed the Brooklyn Nets' postseason run. Heading into a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday, they might only have one member of their big three on the floor.

After injuring his ankle in the first half of Game 4, Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Game 5 and has no set return date. For the first time since injuring his hamstring in Game 1, there is a positive update on James Harden.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the former MVP is now listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game 5. Woj also stated that Harden will test his hamstring pregame and try to make his return to action.

The Nets' staff will have a tough decision on their hands. While having Harden ups their chances in the series, they also need to protect a player from themself.

We saw in the first round what can happen when a player returns from injury too soon. Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis attempted to play through a similar injury and only last a few minutes before having to exit for the rest of the game.

Even if Harden is not 100-percent, having him at 70-80-percent is better than nothing. The Nets will need his playmaking and scoring with Irving on the sidelines.

Whether Harden takes the floor or not, all eyes are going to be on Kevin Durant. The pressure is now on him to keep the Nets afloat while Irving and Harden recover.

These injuries have drastically changed the landscape of this series. Only having one member of their big three is a severe disadvantage for the Nets. With their season potentially on the line, it will be interesting to see what Brooklyn does with Harden if he is eager to rejoin the team.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.