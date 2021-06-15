Report: Kyrie Irving, James Harden Out for Game 5 vs. Bucks

Heading into the postseason, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the Brooklyn Nets. A mix of injuries and load management cost their big three time on the floor together to figure out how to co-exist. When Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving took the floor in the first round of the playoffs, they had played less than ten games together all season.

Even with being extremely precautious with their stars, the Nets have not been able to escape injury. Four games into the second round, and Brooklyn is without two of its top three players.

Harden suffered a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Game 1 and still has no set date of return. Things got even worse for the Nets on Sunday, when Irving suffered an ankle injury in the first half and did not return.

Luckily for Irving, his X-rays came back negative. The All-Star guard has been ruled out for Tuesday's game 5.

Adrian Wojnarowski gave an update on the Harden situation Monday during ESPN's KJZ show. He said that Harden has progressed with his rehab, but head coach Steve Nash feels "there's still a gap he has to close" before he makes his return to the court.

These injuries have drastically changed the landscape of the series and the playoffs. The Nets were a clear favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA finals and now might be on the brink of elimination.

After how things went down in the second half of Game 4, it's clear Brooklyn is going to have a hard time keeping up with this Bucks team. If Kevin Durant and the supporting cast cannot put on an incredible performance, the Nets might find themselves with an early playoff exit.

