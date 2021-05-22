Ben Simmons Explains Mindset Heading Into Wizards Series

A few games before the Philadelphia 76ers embarked on their third-straight playoff appearance in the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons era, Simmons left the court feeling discomfort in his knee. After going up and coming down with a rebound, Simmons didn't feel right.

He went back to the locker room to get everything checked out and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. The following day, Simmons was sent packing back to Philly from the Orlando bubble as his season was officially over.

Simmons would miss the Sixers' disappointing 2020 NBA Playoff run. Without him, Philly's offense and defense took a significant hit. The entire team packed up in just four games and went home as the Boston Celtics swept them.

Seeing his season end in a flash and his team fail to meet expectations in the postseason, Simmons is prepared to enter this year's postseason with a different mindset, which should help motivate him for the better.

“I don’t take it for granted because I was in the same position last year and obviously got hurt and wasn’t able to play in the playoffs,” Simmons said on Friday afternoon. “For me and this team, we got to take it as this could be the last opportunity we get to play with each other. That’s how we got to look at every game. We got to go out there and play like it’s our last.”

Ever since Simmons and the Sixers started making the playoffs a few years ago, they struggled to get past the second round. Being that they are the Eastern Conference's first seed this year, the 76ers are expected to crack the Eastern Conference Finals at the very least. Therefore, Simmons wants his teammates to understand the critical position they are in.

There is no guarantee this Sixers team will be the same next season. There is also a chance they might not find themselves in this favorable position once again as well. So, Simmons wants to make sure his teammates understand what's at stake and seize the opportunity as the goal of winning a championship hasn't changed this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.