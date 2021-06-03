Sixers Fans Jump the Gun on 'We Want Brooklyn Nets' Chants

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Game 4 on Monday with an opportunity to close out their first-round playoff series with a clean sweep over the Washington Wizards. With a last-hope effort of staying alive and attempting to take down the Eastern Conference's top seed, the Wizards pulled out a win and avoided the sweep.

So, the Sixers and the Wizards met once again on Wednesday in South Philly for Game 5. The first half was a tight battle. As the Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence, it seemed they were ready to take Game 5 down to the wire.

But when the second half started, the Sixers got a major boost from their starters, such as Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. After a strong third quarter, the Sixers entered the final period up 104-94.

They then rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore Washington 26-18 to knock the Wizards out of the postseason with a 129-112 victory. Knowing the Sixers were bound to move on to the next round on Wednesday night, fans in Philadelphia erupted in "we want Brooklyn" chants with roughly three minutes left to go in Game 5.

Too soon? Of course. Although the Sixers will advance past the first round, they will not face the Brooklyn Nets in round two. Instead, they'll begin the second-round series on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

While Philly might be favored in that series, the Sixers can't overlook the Hawks. New York Knicks fans did it following a Game 2 victory last week as they started "we want Philly" chants outside Madison Square Garden. The Hawks then went on to win the next three games, knocking the Knicks out of the playoffs.

Confidence shouldn't be an issue for NBA fans. Still, Sixers fans definitely offered up more bulletin board material for Hawks superstar Trae Young, who's been battling with a large chip on his shoulder throughout the entire first round.

