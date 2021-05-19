Sixers' First-Round Opponent Narrowed Down to Pacers, Wizards

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin their fourth-straight playoff run. Typically, every team is seeded by the end of the regular season, but this year's been anything but typical. With a shortened season, the NBA decided to roll with a Play-In tournament for the second season in a row.

Therefore, when the season officially wrapped up on Sunday night, four NBA teams knew they were headed to the playoffs but weren't exactly sure who they were going to play. Count the Sixers in as one of those teams who are currently clueless.

Being in the first seed, the Sixers had four teams in mind: the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and the Washington Wizards. When Tuesday evening rolled around, the Eastern Conference started up the Play-In tournament as the tenth-seeded Hornets took on the ninth-seeded Pacers.

Although the Pacers have dealt with tons of injuries and turmoil lately, they came out to play on Tuesday. From the jump, Indiana dominated and never looked back. Although the Hornets exceeded expectations this season, they didn't stand a chance against the Pacers on Tuesday as they lost 144-117.

Following Indiana's beatdown over Charlotte, the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards squared up for a chance at the seventh seed. Unlike the first game, the loser between Washington and Boston would get a second chance at redemption.

Meanwhile, the winner would automatically clinch a spot in the playoffs. Although Tuesday's later game was a lot closer throughout the matchup than the one before, the Celtics picked up a clear-cut victory over the Wizards by winning 118-110.

Now, the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets know they will take on the Celtics in round one. As for the Sixers, their first-round opponent is narrowed down to two prospects in the Pacers and the Wizards. On Thursday, it will all be settled as the Pacers will travel to D.C. to take on the Wizards in a do-or-die matchup for the eighth seed. Winner moves on and plays the Sixers. Loser goes home and calls it a season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.