Sixers First Round Report Card vs. Wizards

The Sixers made rather short business of the Washington Wizards in the opening round of the playoffs. After falling just short in game four, they ended the series in just five games.

Multiple Sixers stood out, while others saw some struggles. Here is a report card of the Sixers' first-round performance.

Tobias Harris: A

Tobias Harris is a name many focused on heading into this postseason. After having one of the best seasons of his career, the focus now became if his heightened play will carry over to the postseason.

Many still remember how greatly Harris struggled against Boston in the playoffs last season. His performance against the Wizards erased any playoff doubts surrounding him.

Harris came out in game one and made a statement. When Joel Embiid was forced to sit in foul trouble, he took it upon himself to carry the offensive load for the Sixers. By the time the game was over, Harris had set a new playoff career-high with 37 points.

This stellar play carried on through the rest of the series. If not for a rare cold night in game four, Harris gets an A+. He finished the series as the Sixers' leading scorer at 25 PPG and second-leading rebounder with 10 per game.

The team is going to lean heavily on Harris as they prepare to possibly start the second round without Embiid.

Joel Embiid: A+

Speaking of the big guy, he was nothing short of incredible in round one. The only downside of his play against the Wizards is that it ended with an injury.

Before suffering an injury to his right knee, the Wizards had no answer for Embiid. The MVP finalist showed why he was one of the league's most dominant players this season.

His averages of 24 PPG and 6.8 RPG don't seem flashy after the numbers he posted in the regular season, but it's Embiid's efficiency that stands out. The All-Star center shot 63.5% from the floor, 46.2% from three, and 88.9% from the line. All while seeing an array of double and triple teams.

Between his incredible efficiency and the gravity drew to open the floor for others, Embiid undoubtedly deserves an A+.

Tyrese Maxey: B

Doc Rivers said before the postseason began that Tyrese Maxey was going to see minutes. Like he did all regular season, Maxey took his opportunity and ran with it.

His standout showing came in the series finale. With the Sixers needing players to step up with Embiid out, Maxey was willing and able to answer the call. The 2020 first-round pick went for 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists in the game five win.

Maxey finished the series as the team's leading scorer off the bench at 9.0 PPG. For it being his first taste of the postseason, Maxey never looked scared of the moment.

Shake Milton: D

To put it simply, Shake Milton had a series to forget. His current cold spell is one of his worst all season. In five games, Milton scored a total of 17 points.

Outside of Embiid, no other Sixer needed the extra time off than Milton. The three days to prepare for the second round should allow him to leave what happened behind him and hit the reset button.

Ben Simmons: A+

Similar to the other two members of the Sixers' big three, Ben Simmons left his mark all over their first-round series.

Along with taking on the challenge of defending Bradley Beal, Simmons filled the entire stat sheet for the Sixers. He finished the series averaging just under a triple-double. Putting up 14.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 9.2 APG.

When Joel Embiid was ruled out for game five, Doc Rivers experimented with something he didn't do much of this season. He started Simmons at center and embraced small-ball. Simmons showed just how versatile of a player he is, posting a triple-double in the series-deciding win.

Simmons elevated his game multiple times throughout the series when the moment called for it. The Sixers are going to need him to sustain this high level of play as they gear up for their next postseason challenge.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.