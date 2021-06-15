Sixers vs. Hawks Remaining Series Schedule is Set

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks tipped off the second round of the NBA Playoffs a little over a week ago. For the second time this postseason, the Sixers hosted an afternoon matchup at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 1.

Many didn't expect it, but the Hawks took advantage of Philly's first-half woes. Although they nearly lost a significant double-digit lead in the second half, Atlanta stole home-court advantage in Game 1 by defeating the Sixers.

A couple of nights later, Philly evened the series 1-1 as they picked up a notable win over the Hawks before hitting the road. Then, on Friday, the Sixers paid a visit to Atlanta for the first time in the series and took the home-court advantage back as they picked up another convincing win.

With a 2-1 lead going into Monday's matchup at the State Farm Arena, the Sixers could've been on their way to ending the series in five games. Up as many as 18 points in the first half of Game 4, it seemed the Sixers were on their way to snagging another win on the road.

But Atlanta fought back in the second half and made the Sixers pay for their sloppy effort on both ends. With a win on Monday night, the Hawks once again tied the series, forcing a Game 6. On Tuesday morning, the NBA put the schedule together for Game 5, Game 6, and Game 7 if it's needed.

A Look at the Remaining Schedule

Game 5: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 7:30 PM EST.

Game 6: Friday, June 18, 2021, at 7:30 PM EST.

Game 7: Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 8:00 PM EST.

The Sixers and the Hawks will meet once again on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly. With a win on Wednesday, the 76ers would have an opportunity to close the series out on the road on Friday night.

A loss would put the Sixers' backs against the wall as they would be in a dangerous position. While Wednesday's matchup isn't necessarily a must-win game for the Sixers, they certainly don't want to find themselves one loss away from a series upset, facing elimination heading into Atlanta once more on Friday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.