Harris Refuses to Dwell on Sixers' Past Playoff Failures

Last season, former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown set a difficult goal at the beginning of the year. After seeing the Sixers lock up the Eastern Conference's third seed two years in a row, Brown wanted the first seed in 2019-2020.

When the regular season concluded, the Sixers entered the NBA Playoffs ranked sixth. And although they've advanced past the first round two seasons in a row, the Sixers found themselves swept by the Boston Celtics in round one last postseason.

To Sixers fans, last year's playoff run was forgettable. Typically, a short-lived failure of a playoff run would live in the heads of players as it could be used as bulletin board material for the following playoff run, but that's not the case for Sixers forward Tobias Harris.

"I’m not a person who dwells on the past," said Harris on Tuesday. "I’m more of a present moment type of individual. All I can really focus on is where we are right now, and it’s an amazing opportunity to be a team in the playoffs, to be a No. 1 seed. There are expectations with that, and us as a group, we have a mindset, and we have a goal that we want to reach and achieve.”

For the last few seasons, the Sixers had a goal of running through the East en route to the NBA Finals. In past years, nobody viewed Philly as serious contenders. Now that they've locked in the top seed, nobody has a choice but to view Philly as potential championship contenders.

Because of that, Harris doesn't even want to think of last season's team as it truly cannot be compared to this year's squad. "If we were to sit here and worry about what happened last year, this organization has literally been flipped upside down,” Harris said. “A new culture, new status, new confidence, new vibe, so here we are, and it’s a great opportunity for myself as a player to be on this special of a team is a blessing.”

With a championship-winning head coach running the ship, and several veterans with championship rings in their possession, the Sixers no longer lack notable Finals experience on the roster. Mix that in with the fact that Philly had its best regular season since the early 2000s championship run, and the Sixers are in the best shape they've been since the Allen Iverson era.

