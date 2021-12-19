NBA Postpones Sixers vs. Pelicans Matchup on Sunday

The NBA has dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak over the last couple of weeks. Over the last few days, the league has had no choice but to postpone a few games as teams don't have enough players to meet the eight-man minimum to play.

Earlier this week, the Chicago Bulls saw a couple of their games get pushed back. On Sunday, the league had to push another game back as the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Atlanta Hawks had team-wide outbreaks ahead of their game against each other.

Shortly after the NBA postponed the matchup between Cleveland and Atlanta, the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets had their game pushed back as well. Lately, Brooklyn's been extremely short-staffed as they have just under ten players in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Now, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a similar scenario. Earlier this week, their veteran power forward Georges Niang was entered into the health and safety protocol ahead of Wednesday night's matchup against the Miami Heat.

On Sunday afternoon, Sixers center Andre Drummond and the backup point guard Shake Milton became the second and third members of the team to enter the protocol at this time.

When Drummond and Milton were added to Philadelphia's injury report, the Sixers already had a crowded list of players who were either questionable or out. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Danny Green were all questionable with physical setbacks.

Meanwhile, Furkan Korkmaz, Niang, Drummond, Milton, Jaden Springer, Ben Simmons, Paul Reed, and Aaron Henry have all been listed as out ahead of time. As the Sixers were having a hard time getting the minimum of eight players available for Sunday's game, the league has reportedly made the decision to postpone the game.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers versus Pelicans matchup has been postponed on Sunday. The Sixers-Pelicans matchup becomes the third game to get postponed on Sunday. The status of Philadelphia's game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night remains unclear at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.