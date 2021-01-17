NBA Postpones Sixers vs. Thunder Game on Sunday Night

The Sixers don't have enough players to meet the eight-man minimum on Sunday night.

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were set to play the second game of a back to back against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hours before tip-off as Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was scheduled to meet with the media for a routine pregame press conference, the NBA called the matchup off.

The NBA has released the following statement:

"The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena has been postponed in accordance with the league's Health and Safety Protocols. Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Sixers, the team does not have the league-required eight players available to proceed with the scheduled game against the Thunder."

The Sixers, who were coming into the game shorthanded already, were without starting guard Seth Curry, starting center Joel Embiid, backup forward Mike Scott, and reserve center Vincent Poirier.

While veteran guard Furkan Korkmaz was slated to make his return after an 11-game absence, contact tracing within the organization forced several players into the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol, leaving the 76ers with less than eight players available on Sunday night.

As of right now, there is no word on which players were entered into the Health and Safety Protocol. Before Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, only Curry and Poirier missed the matchup due to COVID-related setbacks.

Meanwhile, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Terrance Ferguson recently returned after missing time due to the Health and Safety Protocol. Unfortunately, contact tracing has struck the Sixers once again and will push Sunday night's matchup back to a later date.

