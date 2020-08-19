NBA Power Rankings: Where are 76ers Sitting After Game 1?

The Philadelphia 76ers made their third-straight playoff appearance on Monday, beginning a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. The last time these two teams met in the postseason, things didn't go well for a young and inexperienced Philly team. And in a matter of five games -- the Sixers were out.

So far, Philly is off to a bad first impression this time around as well. While they didn't take a beatdown, the Sixers failed to overcome a surplus of turnovers and fell to the Celtics in Game 1. Their performance and ranking against Boston is all that truly matters at this moment -- but where do the 76ers rank on Sports Illustrated's first-round playoff rankings based on first impressions on Wednesday?

Where's Philly?

SI's Michael Shapiro wasn't all that impressed with the Sixers after Game 1 on Monday. Coming in at an underwhelming No. 14 is the Eastern Conference's sixth-seeded 76ers. Down in Orlando, the Sixers had some good seeding games -- and they had some disappointing ones as well. Unfortunately for them, a disappointing performance was on display during Game 1 against Boston.

Shapiro's Take:

"It remains infuriating to watch the Sixers, especially late in games as they fail to generate quality looks for Joel Embiid. Perhaps the post-up is a bit of an antiquated decision late in games, but the sheer inability to complete an entry pass on Monday was reminiscent of a March Madness contest. Embiid should be nearing 40 points each night vs. Boston. He's simply not getting enough opportunities."

No lies detected here. Following Monday's game against the Celtics, both Brett Brown and Joel Embiid acknowledged the team's key issues. 18 turnovers were unacceptable, and so were just 15 field goal attempts from Embiid.

In Game 2, the Sixers know what they have to do in order to improve their chances of advancing. Philly needs to take care of the ball on offense and find ways to create opportunities to get Embiid chances to score. If the Sixers can do that, they should be fine moving forward.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_