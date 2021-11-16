NBA Power Rankings: 76ers Drop Outside of Top 10 After Rough Stretch

A perfect week turned into a forgettable one for the Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to last Monday's matchup against the New York Knicks, the Sixers won six-straight games while dealing with the Ben Simmons saga, multiple injuries, and several cases of COVID-19 popping up.

Once the team's All-Star Joel Embiid entered the NBA's health and safety protocol, though, all of the momentum went away. The Knicks came into Philly and took care of business. The following night, the Milwaukee Bucks did the same.

While the Sixers put up a good fight in the second half against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, they ran out of gas. Then, when Philly hit the road for a matchup against the Indiana Pacers, a slow start put them behind, making it difficult for them to catch up in the end. When Philly finished its final game of the week last week, they picked up their fourth-straight loss.

Heading into last week's slate of games, The Athletic ranked the Sixers at No. 5 on their weekly power rankings. At this point, they've fallen outside of the top ten as a rough four-game stretch places them at No. 11 for now.

"Understandable that the Sixers went winless this week, but it doesn’t prevent them from sliding six spots in the rankings. Five more games on this West Coast trip, so we could see things get ugly if they don’t get their main guys on the floor consistently. "The Sixers were knocked back down to the Playoff Hopefuls tier because the injuries are mounting and an 0-4 week isn’t something that can keep them in the Brink of Contention tier."

Joel Embiid's absence over the last four games undoubtedly plays a part in Philly's struggles. Not to mention, the Sixers continue to play without Ben Simmons on the floor. Although Tyrese Maxey has proven he belongs in the starting lineup, having the Simmons saga unsolved still hurts the Sixers more than it helps them.

The Sixers got some reinforcements last week, but it wasn't enough. They'll remain without Embiid and Matisse Thybulle for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz, but it shouldn't be long before the two standouts return to the floor and give the Sixers a much-needed boost on both ends of the floor.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.