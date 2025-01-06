NBA Recognizes Anniversary of Sixers Legend's Iconic Dunk
When it comes to the history of the Philadelphia 76ers, among the most iconic players to suit up for the franchise is Julius "Dr. J" Erving. Over the weekend, the NBA put together a social media post for the anniversary of one of his most famous plays.
During his peak in the NBA, Dr. J was known for his speed and athleticism at the forward position. He could seamlessly glide down the floor, and was never afraid to play above the rim.
Throughout his Hall of Fame career, Erving threw down countless eye-popping dunks. Sunday marked the anniversary of one of his best slams, when he "rocked the baby" and threw it down over LA Lakers forward Michael Cooper.
Erving began his career in the ABA, where he took home three consecutive MVP awards. He'd eventually make the jump to the NBA in 1976 when he was acquired by the Sixers. Erving would go on to spend his entire tenure in the league with the Sixers, most notably winning them a championship in 1983 alongside Moses Malone.
Erving would call in a career in 1987, and was later inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993. His No. 6 jersey also hangs in the rafters in the Sixers arena.
To this day, Erving still shares a close bond with the franchise. He is an ambassador for the Sixers, and regularly attends games. Over the summer, Dr. J was part of the group who helped pitch to Paul George during free agency.
Decades removed from his player career, Dr. J is still widely regarded as one of the greatest ever in his era and all-time at his position.