NBA Rumors: 2020 Draft, Free Agency to be Pushed Back

Although the 2019-2020 NBA season resumed after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19, the league is still dealing with long term effects of the pandemic. As the 2020 NBA Playoffs continue, the association is looking towards the future -- and as expected, the plans for the 2020-2021 NBA season are already being delayed.

Initially, the 2020 NBA Draft was re-scheduled to take place on October 16, with free agency beginning just two days later. But recent rumors over the last few weeks indicated there's a good chance those dates could get pushed back.

On Tuesday night, The Athletic's NBA Insider Shams Charania confirmed that the NBA and NBPA have agreed to push back those dates officially. When will the draft and free agency take place now? Well, that's to be determined.

At the moment, there are no further rumored plans for the events. And just like the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season, there is no definite date in place. Originally, the NBA aimed for December 1 for the 2020 NBA season to tip-off, but at this point, it's quite apparent that's not going to happen.

The main goal for the NBA is to avoid another bubble scenario and get fans back in the stands at arenas. If the league isn't cleared to return back to normal by December, then it's rumored that the league is willing to wait it out until January, February, and possibly even March if it means getting things back to normal. Right now, it's too early to assume when the offseason will begin officially, but it's pretty clear that the draft and free agency likely won't take place until November at the earliest.

