NBA Rumors: 76ers Could Begin Training Camp 2.0 in July

In under two months, the Philadelphia 76ers could begin what's being considered training camp 2.0 for the 2019-2020 NBA season. While there have been doubts about the current season's chances of resuming over the last few months, a wave of recent reports is beginning to indicate the season could very much continue sooner than later.

At the moment, though, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn't ready to make a final call. Many expected an official announcement this week regarding the return of the league this summer, but that decision will reportedly be on hold for the time being.

Initially, reports made it seem the 76ers and the rest of the NBA could be working towards a return as early as June, but a new rumor indicates the restart could take slightly longer. The NBA's multi-phase safety protocols toward the restart project that teams could begin their in-market training sessions by July, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

If that's the case, then the NBA could be back in action as early as late July or early August. At this point, all signs are pointing towards the NBA finishing out the year at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. And instead of skipping straight to an altered playoff format, teams will have the opportunity to practice, scrimmage, and potentially play a number of regular-season games before heading into the postseason.

While players aren't permitted to begin practicing as a team just yet, many organizations have been granted permission to open up their practice facilities so players can individually work out on a voluntary basis. Although it took a little while, the Sixers became one of many teams to open their facilities on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

