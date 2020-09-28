SI.com
NBA Rumors: 76ers' Managing Partners 'Very Involved' in HC Search

Justin Grasso

Soon enough, the Philadelphia 76ers will have a new head coach on board. Last month, the team wrapped up a seven-year stint with Brett Brown. Now, the organization is looking for somebody who can take over and hopefully help get the Sixers past the second round of the playoffs, which they've struggled to do lately.

Leading the coaching search this offseason is 76ers General Manager, Elton Brand. Before, the team's front office might've conducted a collaborative search with a handful of people involved, but Brand is clear of opinions coming elsewhere from within the front office.

But just because Brand isn't consulting with his front office team doesn't mean the ultimate choice will be his to make. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer are "very involved" in the decision-making process when it comes to finding the next head coach. 

"I'm told that the ownership, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, are very involved in this opening, and whoever gets this job, [the Managing Partners'] influence will be heavily on it," said Windhorst on ESPN's The Jump. 

Windhorst's claim is right on par with another recent report from The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, who claimed it's "hard to tell who's in charge" of the head coach search because of Harris and Blitzer's "earlier-than-expected involvement."

Originally, it was believed Brand would make the suggestion, and then his preferred candidate would either get approved or denied by the Managing Group. It's worth noting that Harris and Blitzer have denied any recent involvement pertaining to interviews with Mike D'Antoni and Billy Donovan, but multiple reports indicate otherwise. 

Regardless of who's leading the charge, it seems the Sixers are heavily interested in D'Antoni's services as it's been reported that Harris, Blitzer, Brand, and even Joel Embiid are in on D'Antoni coming to the Sixers. Soon enough, we should see which direction the Sixers go as both D'Antoni and Ty Lue are reportedly set for interviews this week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

