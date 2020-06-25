All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Rumors: Former 76ers G Trey Burke Picking up Interest from Mavs

Justin Grasso

Back in February, veteran NBA guard Trey Burke played his final minutes for the Philadelphia 76ers. After picking up just twelve minutes in a blowout loss against the Miami Heat, Burke hasn't had an opportunity to see the court since.

Soon, that could change. At the NBA trade deadline, the 76ers had to make a move to acquire some reliable shooters. So they sent multiple second-round picks over to Golden State in exchange for Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III and guard, Alec Burks. In order to make room for the new guys on the roster, the 76ers had some apparent cuts to make. The big man Jonah Bolden was one. And the other choice was between one of the backup guards -- either Raul Neto or Trey Burke.

As we know, Burke was the odd-man-out for the Sixers. While his time in Philly wasn't precisely bad as he averaged 5.9 PPG and shot 42-percent from deep -- the veteran guard simply didn't gain the edge over Neto at the backup point guard position. Brown attempted to give each of the two veteran guards a fair share of playing time throughout the year, and Burke didn't win the battle in the head coach's eyes.

For roughly two months, before the NBA suspended action, Burke spent time as a free agent. As the league gears up for a restart in July, though, the former 76ers guard is gaining some interest from the Dallas Mavericks, according to a report from ESPN's Tim McMahon. "Mavs have interest in signing PG Trey Burke before NBA's restart," McMahon tweeted on Thursday.

Burke, who is no stranger to bouncing around from team to team, spent some time with the Mavericks last season. In 25 games, Burke saw the floor for 25 minutes and averaged 9.7 PPG while shooting 35-percent from deep. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shake Milton Shows Love to Norvel Pelle During Quarantine

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton recently discussed how proud he is of his Delaware Blue Coats teammate, Norvel Pelle.

Justin Grasso

Charles Barkley Doubles-Down on Calling 76ers 'Sleepers'

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley hasn't been shy about his positive opinion on the Sixers as the playoffs slowly approach.

Justin Grasso

3 Hypothetical Trades Involving 76ers' Al Horford

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Al Horford is quite the hot commodity in a list full of hypothetical trades for each NBA team.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Plan to Hold Virtual Pride Parade This Year

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting annual plans, the Philadelphia 76ers plan to keep the trend of participating in a pride day parade this year on a virtual platform.

Justin Grasso

76ers Listed as Top Landing Spot for Jamal Crawford

Veteran shooter Jamal Crawford could receive a few calls to join a team in the NBA's restart. Could the Philadelphia 76ers be one of the teams who are calling?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: 10 Ways Sports Will Be Different After COVID

When sports do eventually return, there are some changes that the coronavirus pandemic has forced that could be permanent, such as the elimination of wrestling and tennis from college programs.

SI Wire

NBA Rumors: Teams are 'Bracing for Significant' Positive COVID-19 Tests

As the NBA prepares to issue COVID-19 tests to teams, organizations are reportedly bracing for a notable amount of positive cases in the next couple of days.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz has Interest in Becoming a Comedian off the Court

Philadelphia 76ers Turkish veteran Furkan Korkmaz recently revealed that he's interested in writing jokes for a comedy routine.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rookie Matisse Thybulle is Excited to get Back to Work

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle is ready to continue his debut NBA season next month in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

The Deadline for NBA Players Planning to Sit-out is Coming up

This week, Philadelphia 76ers players have to confirm whether they will be joining the rest of the NBA or not in Orlando, Florida, next month.

Justin Grasso