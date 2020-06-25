Back in February, veteran NBA guard Trey Burke played his final minutes for the Philadelphia 76ers. After picking up just twelve minutes in a blowout loss against the Miami Heat, Burke hasn't had an opportunity to see the court since.

Soon, that could change. At the NBA trade deadline, the 76ers had to make a move to acquire some reliable shooters. So they sent multiple second-round picks over to Golden State in exchange for Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III and guard, Alec Burks. In order to make room for the new guys on the roster, the 76ers had some apparent cuts to make. The big man Jonah Bolden was one. And the other choice was between one of the backup guards -- either Raul Neto or Trey Burke.

As we know, Burke was the odd-man-out for the Sixers. While his time in Philly wasn't precisely bad as he averaged 5.9 PPG and shot 42-percent from deep -- the veteran guard simply didn't gain the edge over Neto at the backup point guard position. Brown attempted to give each of the two veteran guards a fair share of playing time throughout the year, and Burke didn't win the battle in the head coach's eyes.

For roughly two months, before the NBA suspended action, Burke spent time as a free agent. As the league gears up for a restart in July, though, the former 76ers guard is gaining some interest from the Dallas Mavericks, according to a report from ESPN's Tim McMahon. "Mavs have interest in signing PG Trey Burke before NBA's restart," McMahon tweeted on Thursday.

Burke, who is no stranger to bouncing around from team to team, spent some time with the Mavericks last season. In 25 games, Burke saw the floor for 25 minutes and averaged 9.7 PPG while shooting 35-percent from deep.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_