SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Former 76ers Candidate Ty Lue is Gaining Momentum With Rockets

Justin Grasso

Back in August, Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue was quickly linked to the Philadelphia 76ers as they fired Brett Brown after a seven-year stint with the team. While Lue wasn't the lone candidate in the mix for the Sixers job, he ended up becoming one of a few prospects that remained relevant throughout the whole process.

As the final weeks of the Sixers' coaching search approached, Philly was down to three candidates in Billy Donovan, Mike D'Antoni, and Lue. Once Donovan signed on with the Chicago Bulls, that left the Sixers job as a two-man race between Lue and D'Antoni.

Both prospects were interested in taking over the Sixers' roster, but the job was reportedly D'Antoni's to turn down. Then Doc Rivers happened. Not even 48 hours after Rivers became available, the Sixers brought Doc Rivers in for a formal interview a day after Lue visited with the team.

Shortly after, the 76ers extended an offer to Rivers, and he became the team's head coach, leaving Lue and D'Antoni on the market to explore other options. While D'Antoni's name has cooled down in the market, Lue remains a hot prospect as he's garnered interest from the New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, and the Clippers.

On Monday, Lue interviewed in Houston for the Rockets job. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers assistant is "gaining momentum" for the position. While the Rockets want to interview Jeff Van Gundy for the job before making an offer to Lue, Wojnarowski reports that Houston could offer Lue the job before his current employer, the Clippers, get to it. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

January Start for 2021 NBA Season is Gaining Steam

While there is no definitive date for the start of the 2021 NBA season, it seems January is the most realistic start month right now.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Steps Down as Australian Boomers Coach

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has announced he will step down as the Australian Boomers head coach for the Tokyo Olympics.

Justin Grasso

NBA Power Rankings: Philadelphia 76ers Crack Early Top 10

With the 2020 NBA season concluding, the Philadelphia 76ers have cracked the early top 10 for Bleacher Report's way-too-early rankings.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Thunder's Chis Paul Addresses Trade Rumors

Recently, Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Chris Paul addressed trade rumors as the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly had interest this season.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler, Heat Fall to Lakers in 2020 NBA Finals

The 2020 NBA Finals is in the books as the Los Angeles Lakers took down Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

Suns Announce Addition of Former 76ers Coach Kevin Young

The Phoenix Suns have officially signed Philadelphia 76ers assistant Kevin Young to their coaching staff.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Players Will Learn Roles Differently Under Doc Rivers

In the past, Brett Brown might've told each Sixers player their roles one on one in an office setting. With Doc Rivers in charge, the circumstances change dramatically.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Details Emerge Regarding Doc Rivers' Contract

Last week, Doc Rivers inked a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. This week, details emerged regarding the price of bringing Rivers to Philly.

Justin Grasso

Former Sixer Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Stay Alive

Former Sixers forward Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat fight to see another day in the 2020 NBA Finals with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson Reflects on Getting Traded Mid-Season

For the first time in his career, Glenn Robinson III was traded away from the Golden State Warriors during the season. Recently, the veteran forward explained the difficulty of overcoming that move.

Justin Grasso