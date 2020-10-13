Back in August, Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue was quickly linked to the Philadelphia 76ers as they fired Brett Brown after a seven-year stint with the team. While Lue wasn't the lone candidate in the mix for the Sixers job, he ended up becoming one of a few prospects that remained relevant throughout the whole process.

As the final weeks of the Sixers' coaching search approached, Philly was down to three candidates in Billy Donovan, Mike D'Antoni, and Lue. Once Donovan signed on with the Chicago Bulls, that left the Sixers job as a two-man race between Lue and D'Antoni.

Both prospects were interested in taking over the Sixers' roster, but the job was reportedly D'Antoni's to turn down. Then Doc Rivers happened. Not even 48 hours after Rivers became available, the Sixers brought Doc Rivers in for a formal interview a day after Lue visited with the team.

Shortly after, the 76ers extended an offer to Rivers, and he became the team's head coach, leaving Lue and D'Antoni on the market to explore other options. While D'Antoni's name has cooled down in the market, Lue remains a hot prospect as he's garnered interest from the New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, and the Clippers.

On Monday, Lue interviewed in Houston for the Rockets job. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers assistant is "gaining momentum" for the position. While the Rockets want to interview Jeff Van Gundy for the job before making an offer to Lue, Wojnarowski reports that Houston could offer Lue the job before his current employer, the Clippers, get to it.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_