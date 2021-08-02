NBA Rumors: Bucks, Pacers Among Suitors for Hawks' Lou Williams

Lou Williams had doubts about his future in the NBA this past season. On several occasions, the veteran point guard made it clear that Los Angeles would be his final NBA destination and he wouldn't play for any team other than the Clippers.

The feelings weren't mutual. During the 2021 NBA trade deadline, the Clippers struck a deal that sent Williams packing to the Atlanta Hawks. Many believed Williams would be excited to land back in Atlanta where he grew up.

But Williams seriously contemplated retirement at that point. After giving it some serious thought, Williams decided to play for the Hawks. He appeared in 24 regular-season games, averaging 10 points while shooting 44 percent from three.

He also helped Atlanta in the playoffs big time as he stepped up in the absence of Trae Young down the stretch as the Hawks made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the run ended after 18 games.

Now, Williams is set to become a free agent at 34-years-old. Reports in the past have indicated Williams would welcome a return to the Hawks and the organization has an interest as well. But for Atlanta, they have bigger fish to fry and might not be able to afford the services of the reliable backup point guard.

Therefore, other contending Eastern Conference teams have rumored interest in scooping up Williams potentially. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks have an interest in Lou Williams.

Per Scotto's report, Williams wants some security with his next contract as he seeks out a two-to-three-year deal. While Williams will more than likely consider a return to the Hawks, the Bucks, Pacers, and other Eastern Conference contenders will also consider the former Sixers guard this offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.