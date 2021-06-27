Report: Cavaliers Exploring Trades for Collin Sexton

The 2021 NBA draft class has been widely regarded as a deep pool of talent. Headlined by Cade Cunningham, there are multiple prospects at the top of this class with franchise-altering potential.

Now that the draft order is set, rumors of teams trying to shift draft position have begun to swirl. One of the latest rumors involves the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When the Cavs drafted Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, many wondered if they could fit together long-term. Now, with the third pick in this year's draft, Cleveland might have their eyes set on a new guard of the future.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported that the Cavaliers have started to explore trades for Collin Sexton. The 22-year-old is coming off a career year, posting averages of 24.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 4.4 APG.

Cleveland has a decision to make with the former top-ten pick from 2018. Sexton is under contract for the next two seasons but is eligible for a rookie extension. This extension could go as high as five years, $168 million.

With so many promising guards, the Cavaliers may look to draft a new backcourt pillar instead of paying Sexton a max extension.

Coming off a career year, there is sure to big a good market for Sexton. A rebuilding team may look to acquire him and his bird rights to invest in him for the long-term.

Each year of his career, Sexton has been able to grow his game. At just 22-years-old, he has shown great potential as a scoring guard. Moving on from a player with continued growth is tough, but Cleveland is sure to get a good return if they decide to trade Sexton.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.