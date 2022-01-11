NBA Rumors: Tatum, Brown Remain Unavailable in Trade Talks

As the Ben Simmons saga lives on in Philadelphia, many are paying attention to what's going on outside of the Philadelphia 76ers' world in hopes that another team's struggles could help the Sixers resolve their biggest issue.

Lately, the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and the Atlanta Hawks have become some of the key teams linked to the Simmons saga as they've gotten off to rough starts to the 2021-2022 season.

But many eyes remain on the Boston Celtics as they continue to struggle as well. Nearly halfway through the Celtics' first season with Ime Udoka running the team and Brad Stevens leading the front office, Boston is 20-21. That disappointing record has them two games away from the Eastern Conference's eighth seed right now.

While there is still plenty of time for Boston to turn things around, their roster just can't seem to get it all to click, and it's led to frustration for them time after time again. Many suggested that perhaps the Celtics will split up the young star tandem that is Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown -- leaving the Sixers with a chance to swoop in and offer Simmons to take one of the two off their hands -- but Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that Boston isn't there just yet.

The Latest on the Celtics Duo

"The Celtics have indicated to rival teams that they want to build around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — and have no interest to split up the two All-Star forwards right now, sources said. The Celtics appear open for business around other players on the roster. Boston engaged with the 76ers before the season about a potential Simmons deal, but showed no inclination to move Brown."

Boston's interest in Simmons has been well-known since the start of the season. Like most teams that inquired about the three-time All-Star, the Celtics understood that landing Simmons was a long shot unless they put one of their stars on the table.

While you can never say never when it comes to trading stars in the NBA, the Celtics haven't reached that point where they feel forced to split up the Tatum-Brown duo. If that changes, the Sixers would more than likely be willing to work something out as long as they still have Simmons on board.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.