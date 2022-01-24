NBA Rumors: Hornets Entered Ben Simmons Sweepstakes Recently

When Ben Simmons officially became available for a trade by request, several teams reached out to the Philadelphia 76ers. Among those early suitors were the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the list expanded over time and included the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and others, the early suitors remained the most interested in Simmons.

Over the last few weeks, nothing has really changed on the Simmons front. The Sixers still have a high asking price for the three-time All-Star, the deals coming Philly's way don't move the needle for the 76ers, and Simmons isn't on track to play for the team anytime soon.

And as the trade deadline approaches, it's becoming more likely the Sixers will keep Simmons through the rest of the season and hold out hope of landing a superstar like James Harden or Damian Lillard over the summer.

While nothing has really changed on the Simmons front from the start of the season until now, there is a new trade suitor linked to the Sixers.

The Hornets Enter the Sweepstakes

According to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Charlotte Hornets are the latest team to show interest in Simmons after staying away from the sweepstakes over the last few months.

Charlotte might've reached out and shown some interest in trading for the young All-Star, but it seems their interest is mild, and their recent inquiry was nothing more than a front office doing its due diligence.

"The Charlotte Hornets have been among new teams placing a Simmons inquiry to the 76ers, but there’s been nothing substantive, sources said. In return for Simmons, the 76ers have wanted a top-level All-Star or a package featuring a bevy of first-round draft picks for Simmons."

The Hornets have good pieces that would definitely interest the Sixers, but shaking up the core part of their roster wouldn't make a ton of sense right now.

Charlotte could undoubtedly use an upgrade before the trade deadline, but they can't afford Simmons without putting one of their key players on the table. Judging based on the recent report, the Hornets aren't intrigued with Simmons enough to strike a blockbuster deal right now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.