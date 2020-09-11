SI.com
NBA Rumors: Chauncey Billups Gaining Head Coach Interest

Justin Grasso

Former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups hasn't spent any time as an assistant coach on an NBA bench since leaving the game as a player in 2014. However, that's not stopping the Indiana Pacers from considering the five-time NBA All-Star for their head coaching vacancy after firing Nate McMillan a few weeks back. 

Although there are a number of candidates available this season with experience as assistants and even as head coaches -- it seems NBA teams are getting confident in taking the ultimate gamble by hiring former greats who have yet to take on a real coaching role at this point.

Just last week, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world as they hired NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash, who hasn't spent any time with an organization as a coach beyond a consultant role with the Golden State Warriors a couple of years back. Now, according to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Billups could become the second former NBA player to get a job as a head coach without any prior experience.

"As the Pacers begin preliminary interviews with a number of candidates, Billups and team officials have recently engaged and are planning to talk further about the job, sources said Wednesday. Billups, 43, fits the historical profile of past Pacers coaches Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas: NBA Finals MVPs considered generational team leaders of men -- who were hired without coaching experience."

"Pacers president Kevin Pritchard and general manager Chad Buchanan weren't running the Pacers in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but legendary executive Donnie Walsh made those hires and remains on staff -- along with Bird -- as a consultant. Billups has turned down front-office opportunities since his retirement in 2014, but he has turned his focus toward moving from the broadcast booth into coaching."

Although Billups is gaining steam in the Pacers' head coaching search, no other rumors indicate he's picking up any interest elsewhere. As the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, and others are in the market for a new franchise leader; they don't seem to be considering such a significant gamble at the moment.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

