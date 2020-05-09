While the decision to continue to 2019-2020 NBA season is still in limbo, decision-makers around the league are looking towards the future as well. It's unclear if the Philadelphia 76ers' current season will resume or not. And the start of the 2020-2021 season is also unknown at the moment.

If the current season does come back to play by finishing out the regular season or skipping straight to playoffs, there's a high chance the following year's start date will get pushed back into the wintertime.

But even if this year's season becomes a wash, the NBA still won't rule out delaying next season's start date. On a Friday afternoon call with players, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver laid everything he knows on the line.

And when asked about a "potential second wave" of the coronavirus in the fall, Silver made it apparent there are talks about delaying the 2020-2021 season regardless of what happens in the next couple of months.

"Silver referenced a Christmas Day start," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday. "Sources said a Dec. 25 start to the 2020-21 season is gaining momentum." Talks about a Christmas Day start next season for the NBA aren't new.

But it also sounds like a Christmas Day start could be wishful thinking. When the NBA returns for a new year, the league is hopeful to have fans back in arenas.

Right now, it's too far out to tell if that will be possible or not. Regardless of what happens in the near future, it sounds like a December-January start for next season is being strongly considered at the moment.

